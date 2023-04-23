Carlson Capital Management Buys 202 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.53. 796,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,754. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $267.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

