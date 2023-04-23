Carlson Capital Management Acquires 89 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after acquiring an additional 335,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Honeywell International by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,588,000 after purchasing an additional 254,283 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Honeywell International by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Honeywell International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,603,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,781,000 after purchasing an additional 196,808 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,970,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,908. The firm has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.93 and a 200 day moving average of $201.94.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

