Cannell & Co. Sells 20,525 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Cannell & Co. reduced its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,525 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $27,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Activity

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $167,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLY opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.49 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -817.65%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Further Reading

