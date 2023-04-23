Cannell & Co. Makes New $42.15 Million Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,085,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,149,000. Vertiv comprises approximately 1.5% of Cannell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2,971.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,955.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 22.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -243.55, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

