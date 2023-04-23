Cannell & Co. Increases Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 56,339 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises approximately 1.3% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.14% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $36,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.0 %

IFF opened at $96.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $135.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.73.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

