Cannell & Co. Has $9.88 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cannell & Co. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 373,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

