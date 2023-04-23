Cannell & Co. Boosts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.64.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $236.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.