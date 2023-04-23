CannabisCoin Market Cap Hits $536,663.40 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $536,663.40 and approximately $0.70 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,769.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00313218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.48 or 0.00567096 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00072581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.13 or 0.00439796 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001063 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

