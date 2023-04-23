Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Shares Purchased by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 258,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,482 shares during the period. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at 15.47 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 14.42 and a twelve month high of 19.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of 15.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

