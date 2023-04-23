C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Sold by Hedges Asset Management LLC

Hedges Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,470,000 after purchasing an additional 208,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 8.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,046,000 after acquiring an additional 241,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 94,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter worth approximately $14,236,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at C3.ai
In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,660.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $720,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,016,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,689. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.
C3.ai Company Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
