Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $29.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

