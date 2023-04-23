Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.36. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.32.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

About Bureau Veritas

(Get Rating)

Read More

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.