Brokers Set Expectations for Franklin Electric Co., Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franklin Electric’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FELE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $89.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.62.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,997,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,271,000 after buying an additional 421,342 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth $182,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,882,000 after buying an additional 168,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,370,000 after purchasing an additional 115,073 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,155.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $129,836.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,155.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $879,109.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,068,848.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,860 in the last three months. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

