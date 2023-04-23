Brokers Offer Predictions for Netflix, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Netflix in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $2.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $11.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.12 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share.

Netflix Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Shares of NFLX opened at $327.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.47. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $379.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

