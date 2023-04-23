Brokerages Set Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) PT at $73.09

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.64. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $58.25 and a 52-week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,805,000 after acquiring an additional 244,440 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

