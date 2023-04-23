Brokerages Set Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target at $70.57

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.57.

BECN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,072,084 shares in the company, valued at $843,735,262.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,645,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,433,000 after buying an additional 1,270,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,577,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,585,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 542.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 243,300 shares during the period.

BECN stock opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.57. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $68.31.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.