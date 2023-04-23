Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Trading Down 0.5 %
Broadway Financial stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.74.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter.
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the public through its subsidiary. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
