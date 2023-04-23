Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Broadway Financial stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter.

About Broadway Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYFC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadway Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadway Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Broadway Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the public through its subsidiary. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

