British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
BTI stock opened at $36.26 on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 379.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,942,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,627 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 448.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,299,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,226,000 after acquiring an additional 710,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,123,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
