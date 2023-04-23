BMO Capital Markets Trims Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Target Price to $41.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

BAC stock opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $239.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.85.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 138,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 50,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

