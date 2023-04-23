Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 420 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.5% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.61. 59,002,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,136,536. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $335.56.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

