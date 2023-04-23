Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 629.8% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.3 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,053 shares. The firm has a market cap of $143.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

