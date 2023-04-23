Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

GRX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 40,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,345. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.