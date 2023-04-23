Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Separately, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth $166,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Stock Performance

Shares of DOCT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,328 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

