Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $1,728,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1,820.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS FMAR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $33.81. 29,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $261.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.