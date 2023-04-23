Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $156,000 Stock Position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of BIGZ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,366. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

