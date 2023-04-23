Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KOCT. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $694,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Acas LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 85,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.2 %

KOCT stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $25.95. 37,060 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.