Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Get Rating) by 151.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FDEC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.90. 30,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

