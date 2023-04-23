BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 116,384 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,311,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,429 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,263,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after buying an additional 1,866,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,678,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,524,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 63,148 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,050,000.

Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $5.51 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $5.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

