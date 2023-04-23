BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.10 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $1.10 million and $178,914.05 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00028931 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020412 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018854 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,619.89 or 1.00030435 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.05905342 USD and is down -9.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $125,254.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

