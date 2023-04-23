Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Up 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $6.99 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00131997 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00052854 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00034752 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001274 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.