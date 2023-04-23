Birchview Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Birchview Capital LP raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Karyopharm Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.7% of Birchview Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Birchview Capital LP owned approximately 0.36% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,813,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,282,000 after buying an additional 591,419 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,971,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 75,670 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,582,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after buying an additional 55,484 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 31.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,446,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 347,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KPTI stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,516. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Sohanya Roshan Cheng sold 11,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $34,054.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $100,089.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,574.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sohanya Roshan Cheng sold 11,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $34,054.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,687 shares in the company, valued at $638,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,706 shares of company stock worth $231,041 in the last ninety days. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KPTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

