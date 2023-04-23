Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Shares Bought by Birchview Capital LP

Birchview Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) by 112.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,039,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,669,562 shares during the period. Biodesix comprises approximately 8.2% of Birchview Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Birchview Capital LP owned approximately 11.97% of Biodesix worth $11,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDSX. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the second quarter worth $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Biodesix during the third quarter valued at $480,000.

BDSX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. 29,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,550. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biodesix

Biodesix ( NASDAQ:BDSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 171.27% and a negative return on equity of 741.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,379,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,151,764.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 16,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $29,300.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,379,189 shares in the company, valued at $51,151,764.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,366 shares of company stock valued at $43,859. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

