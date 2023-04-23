BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.75 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BELLUS Health from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded BELLUS Health to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Lifesci Capital downgraded BELLUS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.
BELLUS Health Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BLU opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.15. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
