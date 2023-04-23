Beldex Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $214.49 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0534 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $214.49 million and $2.23 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,851.18 or 0.06726913 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00060511 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019547 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00038945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019530 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006823 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

