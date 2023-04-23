Bao Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $75.60 (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Bao Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $75.60 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

