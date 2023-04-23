Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Friday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0816 per share by the bank on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $5.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking segments. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking services.

Featured Articles

