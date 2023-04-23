AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00.

AZEK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut shares of AZEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.61.

AZEK Stock Performance

AZEK stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.60. AZEK has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51.

Insider Activity at AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $476,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,839.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,810,000 shares of company stock worth $125,231,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 2.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 112,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth $85,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in AZEK by 13.9% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 74.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,613,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,899 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth $1,989,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

