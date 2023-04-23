Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXON. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $225.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.39 and a 200-day moving average of $186.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $18,274,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,599,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,114,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $18,274,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,599,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,114,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,688 shares of company stock worth $69,427,664. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

