Axie Infinity Price Tops $8.01 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $928.87 million and $26.70 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $8.01 or 0.00028961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020393 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018842 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001253 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,660.46 or 1.00027961 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002408 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,987,103 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,987,103.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.00412379 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 306 active market(s) with $27,169,366.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

