Axie Infinity Achieves Market Cap of $905.18 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $905.18 million and approximately $26.52 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $7.80 or 0.00028438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,987,103 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,987,103.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.00412379 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 306 active market(s) with $27,169,366.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

