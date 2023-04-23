Aveo Capital Partners LLC Takes $286,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.
Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
