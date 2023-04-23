Aveo Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

EFG stock opened at $96.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

