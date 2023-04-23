Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $729,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $300.04 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $303.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

