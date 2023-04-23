Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 24,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,487,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,552,000 after purchasing an additional 45,025 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.85.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $375.24 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.