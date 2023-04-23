Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Up 0.2 %

CTAS opened at $459.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $445.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.73.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.