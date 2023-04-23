Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Avantax in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avantax’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Get Avantax alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avantax in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Avantax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Avantax Price Performance

Avantax stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. Avantax has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Avantax had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 46.26%. The company had revenue of $172.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Avantax’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Avantax

In other news, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $246,665.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,314.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Avantax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.