Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 15,636 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,636 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,312. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $49.17.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

