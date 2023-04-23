Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after buying an additional 101,736 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.76. 447,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,477. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.82 and its 200-day moving average is $189.58.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

