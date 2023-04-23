Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,023,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,801,563. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $110.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.67.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.