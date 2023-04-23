Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 147 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.92. 2,160,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,055. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.60 and its 200 day moving average is $143.44. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $156.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

